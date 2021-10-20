Chilly Wednesday morning with sunshine, warmer air this afternoon
WASHINGTON - While you may be waking up to the chill of an October morning Wednesday, by afternoon you may think we're entering spring!
It's a repeat of yesterday with temperatures rising above seasonal. Mother Nature is pulling a seasonal reverse on us, as a surface high moves east off the southeast coast today.
Thursday we will get a warmer flow with afternoon heading to the upper-70s. The sun also sticks around and skies will be bright.
From Thursday night to Saturday morning we'll be affected by fronts moving through so a light passing shower is possible. All-in-all we continue to enjoy great fall weather!
