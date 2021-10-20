Chilly Wednesday morning with sunshine, warmer air this afternoon

While you may be waking up to the chill of an October morning Wednesday, by afternoon you may think we're entering spring!

It's a repeat of yesterday with temperatures rising above seasonal. Mother Nature is pulling a seasonal reverse on us, as a surface high moves east off the southeast coast today.

Thursday we will get a warmer flow with afternoon heading to the upper-70s. The sun also sticks around and skies will be bright.

From Thursday night to Saturday morning we'll be affected by fronts moving through so a light passing shower is possible. All-in-all we continue to enjoy great fall weather!

