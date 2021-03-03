Chilly Wednesday morning, mild temperatures by the afternoon

Plan ahead to take advantage of this afternoon's one-day warmup!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it will still be quite chilly early Wednesday morning with temperatures in the suburbs in the 20s. But light winds from the west and full sunshine will coax temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s by midafternoon.

We keep the sun on Thursday but lose about 10 degrees from the high temperatures. That sunny, dry but seasonably cool trend will continue into the weekend.

