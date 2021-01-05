Chilly Tuesday with passing showers; eyes on late week storm system

A chilly start to your Tuesday morning with passing showers and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says to grab that umbrella if you're heading out. Quick moving showers will dampen the skies -- first in the morning and then again during the mid-afternoon into the early evening hours.

Mike is tracking the latest on a storm system that could threaten our region later this week. The latest guidance puts the storm to the south of the D.C. region leaving us with cloudy but dry skies on Friday.

