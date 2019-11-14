Chilly temperatures in the 40s Thursday

Grab the winter coat and gloves as it's another bone-chilling morning for mid-November with temperatures once again ranging from 19-27 degrees early on this Thursday!

Winds are light, and as we work our way into the afternoon, a southerly wind flow will ease temperatures back to a more reasonable (if still chilly) range of 44-48 degrees.

Clouds begin to thicken as we work through the afternoon but we remain dry.

Overnight into Friday morning we are forecasting temperatures closer to the mid-30s and by Friday afternoon we can welcome the 50s back! The worst of this arctic cold will soon be behind us!

