Chilly, sunny and calm Wednesday; partly sunny Thanksgiving in the upper-50s

It's the coldest morning since early March with widespread temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

Plenty of sunshine again Wednesday and thankfully the wind will be much lighter than yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon will range between 45-50 but without the wind chill it's easier to stay warm as you run those errands or perhaps start your travels.

Heading into Thanksgiving we can count the weather as one of our blessings as it should be about 5-10 degrees warmer than today.

Showers look to arrive late at night and into pre-dawn hours on Friday. Temperatures take another tumble on Friday back to the winter-like mid-40s.

