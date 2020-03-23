Chilly, rainy Monday with highs in the 40s

It's a Monday soaker today so keep the umbrella handy!

Be cautious with your morning commute as rain will be moderate to heavy at times so even visibility could be an issue. If you're on the roads slow down and take your time.

The chilly rain will be around for your evening commute and will move out by later in the evening.

Areas east of Interstate 95 may possibly see it head out a bit later.

It's a good day to hit the microwave with some popcorn and relax to your favorite movie! It will be cool with highs in the upper-40s and around 50F and winds move in from the East.

By tonight it will be mostly cloudy and the stage will be set for Tuesday's sunshine and temperatures rise - by about 10 degrees. Yes --spring warmth will start to return!

