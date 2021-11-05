Chilly Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s

Freezing temperatures yet again this morning means grab the warm coat for your early commute or outside activities. The frosty start means pre-dawn temperatures range from the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Plenty of sunshine today will make fora colorful day with bright blue skies and foliage now peaking around the DMV. Afternoon temperatures are still cool for early November, topping out in the mid-50s in the metro area.

Bundle up for Friday night plans as we look to make it four frosty mornings by the time most of us wake up on Saturday.

Weekend features a sunny and cool Saturday and a return to standard time so set your clocks back and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. There could be some clouds or a few showers especially south and east of DC on Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5