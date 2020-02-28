Chilly Friday with highs in the 40s; passing snow flurry possible later tonight

Fickle February's frozen finale! After a mild month with only a trace of snow, our last two days of February will feature relatively rare below average high temperatures -- and maybe even some flurries around this afternoon and evening!

First things first: it's cold when you head out early today. FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures at dawn are in the mid to upper-20s and with gusts up to 25-30 mph -- we have wind chill temperatures near 20 degrees.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Sue says the day becomes a bit cloudier as a weak disturbance moves through producing scattered flurries or sprinkles of rain from late morning on. Afternoon temperatures climb to the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Those flurries/sprinkles may linger into the early evening. We clear the clouds out late and are back in the mid-20s overnight. Saturday looks quite chilly as well.

Advertisement

March starts on Sunday and it looks to "come in like a lamb." We begin another climb that will take us from low 50s Sunday to mid-60s by the middle of next week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5