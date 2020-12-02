Chilly, dry and breezy Wednesday with highs in the 40s

The December chill continues Wednesday but with more sunshine and less wind!

It’s certainly a cold morning as temperatures overnight dropped into the low 30s. Breezes today will be lighter but from time to time still noticeable up to 15 mph.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says our sunny afternoon will only result in high temperatures in the upper 40s so grab the warmer jacket again today.

More of the same expected on Thursday but we can nudge the temperature into the low 50s.

