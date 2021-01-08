Chilly, cloudy Friday; dry weekend with eyes on possible winter weather next week

After a sunny and comfortable day Thursday, the clouds are rolling back in keeping us on the chilly side.

Sue Palka says temperatures this afternoon will range between 38 to 43 in the metro area. A storm passing to our south may bring a small chance of a few showers or a light mix through central Virginia and southern Maryland.

Farther south, winter advisories are in effect for southern Virginia and parts of North Carolina for 1-3" of wet snow and more in the mountains.

Weekend is sunny and dry with seasonable temperatures in the 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, we're tracking another southern storm on Tuesday. This could bring a chance or rain or snow showers, but recent trends keep it farther south as well. We will keep you updated on air and online.

