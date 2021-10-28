Chilly, breezy Thursday with highs in the 60s; rainy Friday ahead

It's a chilly morning in the 40s with sunshine to start the day that will fade by noon as clouds roll in ahead of our next rain storm.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Most of the day is dry, but with less sun afternoon high temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid-60s.

By late this evening showers will arrive from south to north and continue through Friday. If you have Halloween celebrations planned for Friday, make plans to move them indoors as we expect periods of heavy rain that could drop another 1 to 2 inches of rain. Friday also looks quite windy with gusts to 30 mph.

The rain tapers to showers by Friday night and a few showers may linger on Saturday.

Halloween is Sunday and it's a much nicer day for trick-or-treaters!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5