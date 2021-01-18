Chilly, breezy Dr. MLK Jr. Day with highs in the 40s

Like Sunday, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will have a cold start and mostly clear skies. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says the holiday arrives with lots of sunshine and a few clouds. But the sun and blue skies will be quite deceiving. Be prepared as it will be much colder than you'll expect. There will be sunny skies but get ready for brisk, chilly winds from the west at 10-15 mph -- and some gusts up to 20 mph. That means there will be wind chills. The highs will reach the low-to-mid 40s but it will feel like it's only in the 30s. Brrrrr!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

A great day to be outside and enjoy the holiday as long as you dress warm! If you are doing any outdoor "giving back" on this day of community service, make sure you add an extra layer and grab some gloves. The January chill is on!

Skies will be mostly clear tonight and Tuesday will be another sunny day while Inauguration Day will be mostly sunny but also cool at 41 degrees with a chilly wind.

The FOX 5 Weather Team will be keeping an eye for the possibility of a system next weekend that could develop late Sunday into Monday and bring us a chance of a rain/snow mix. Lots of uncertainty with it as of now and too early to call. But timing and the track of the system will be important factors. Stay posted!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5