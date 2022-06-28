Beautiful Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s; heat to return later this week

A taste of spring is on the way for Tuesday, but summer heat returns as July begins!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

There should be plenty of sunshine to start on Tuesday, but clouds may mix in the second half of the day.

Overall, it's a very nice day with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and low humidity.

You can expect mostly sunshine on Wednesday, but winds will start to turn, keeping humidity low, but temps heating back up.

It will be back into the mid to upper 80s for highs which is seasonal. Happy summer!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

@ClaireFox5DC