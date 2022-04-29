Beautiful spring weather Friday; warmer temperatures expected next week

Friday will be just about a perfect spring day! Temperatures may be cold to start, but continued sunshine with light winds will bring comfortable middle 60s by the afternoon.

Saturday could see a few more clouds compared to Friday, but still very nice. D.C. could reach 70° by the afternoon.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with the chance of a few scattered showers but not overly wet. Temperatures will be closer to Saturday levels around 70°.

Temperatures are expected to get even warmer early next week, potentially in the lower 80s from Monday to Wednesday. However, each day will bring the chance for pop-up showers and storms.

