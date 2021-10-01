Beautiful first weekend of October with temps reaching mid-80s

The first Friday of October will be another cool and crisp day.

Low temperatures will be in the 40’s & 50’s with highs in the low 70’s. High pressure will move southeast on Saturday allowing temps to return to the 80’s. That is well above the average high of 76 degrees.

The next chance for rain comes Monday and could linger through the end of next week.