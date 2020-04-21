Afternoon showers, thunderstorms expected Tuesday

A changeable and rather blustery day is anticipated as we track a cold front producing a fast-moving line of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the window for that scattered activity looks to open between late morning into early afternoon.

Heads up: there may be some wind gusts to 40 mph with some of the storms and possibly even some small hail. The afternoon stays breezy even after the showers and storms move out and sun returns.

Temperatures will briefly warm into the low to mid-60s around the lunch hour before much colder air arrives under clear skies overnight. In fact it may be cold enough tonight that frost may be a concern for north and west suburbs.

