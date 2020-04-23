Afternoon rain likely Thursday; wet weather expected to continue into Friday

If you need to get some outdoor exercise in, the morning hours through lunchtime are your best bet as rain returns this afternoon and looks to continue through much of Friday.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says It will be cloudy and cool through the morning and we may briefly climb into the low 60s before the rain drops temperatures back into the 50s through the afternoon.

Periods of steady rain continue through the evening and overnight hours. Before this round of rain wraps up late day Friday the region looks to pick up about 1 to 1.5 inches of rain.

