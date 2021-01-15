Expand / Collapse search

Afternoon rain Friday; passing snow flurries Saturday

By and Michelle Rotella
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Increasing clouds throughout the day will not leave us with much sunshine to enjoy.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says grab the umbrella by late afternoon as some rain showers move in associated with a strong cold front from the west. A wet evening commute is expected and rain will take us into overnight and the early hours of Saturday.

With the colder air on the backside of the front we could see a few passing snow flurries on Saturday. No accumulation is expected but there could be some snow showers and accumulating snow over the mountains.

Friday will be a bit cooler than Thursday with highs in the low 50s and Saturday we dip back to the 40's as colder air makes a return.

