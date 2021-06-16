Sunny and pleasant Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees

Spring 2021 is going out with a grand finale! Even the cicadas are getting quiet!

We're waking up to a refreshing and very comfortable morning with temperatures mainly near 60 degrees.

We continue to have abundant sunshine and cooler than average temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s with low humidity to help dry up the saturated ground.

By the end of the week and into the weekend the summer heat is back just in time for the official beginning of summer on Sunday.

