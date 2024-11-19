Emmy-winning comedian Paul Mecurio's 'Permission to Speak' coming to Annapolis

Paul Mecurio, Emmy-winning comedian and frequent collaborator with late-night heavyweights like Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart, joined ‘The Final 5' with Jim Lokay to promote his upcoming show, Paul Mecurio’s ‘Permission to Speak’, which is set to hit Maryland Hall in Annapolis this Saturday.

Known for his sharp wit and audience engagement, Mecurio shared insights into the unique interactive format of his live performance.

"Permission to Speak came out of my stand-up," Mecurio explained. "I like to do crowd work and get amazing stories from the audience. It’s built around jokes from my life but also stories from regular people. We’re all more connected than we think."

Mecurio underscored the show’s mission to foster connection in an increasingly polarized world.

"We’re nameless and faceless, but when we get together and share stories, we realize we have so much in common," he said.

The comedian also revealed that legendary puppeteer and director Frank Oz plays a key role in shaping the show.

"Frank Oz fell in love with the concept," Mecurio said. "He believes we need a show like this now because we’ve become so divided. It’s not political, but it bridges those divides through humor and shared experiences."

A highlight of Permission to Speak is giving audience members their moment in the spotlight. Lokay showed a clip from the show featuring a man named Travis, who humorously recounted how he explained his polio to his young daughter by joking he had fought in Vietnam.

"Travis was the star of the night," Mecurio said. "People come up to each other after the show, talking and connecting. It’s cathartic for them and for the audience. Everybody has a story, and that’s what makes this show so powerful."

For Mecurio, the show is about more than laughs.

"It’s a chance for people to see they’re not alone in their experiences. Whether it’s a dog misbehaving or a family member being a pain, we’ve all got something we can relate to."

Paul Mecurio’s Permission to Speak plays Maryland Hall in Annapolis on Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets.