Jordan Poole is officially a Washington Wizard.

The team made the announcement Thursday, confirming they have acquired Poole alone with Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. in exchange for Chris Paul.

"Jordan is an exciting young player with championship experience and a dynamic skillset," said Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins. "He improves every year because of his strong work ethic, a trait that will carry over with us and help him establish a leadership role on the team."

The former Warrior standout's photos were released Friday, giving fans a glimpse of the sharpshooter in his new team's threads.

Poole put up career-high averages of 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game last season, appearing in all 82 games with the Warriors.

As a member of the 2022 NBA Champion Warriors team, Poole contributed 17.0 points and 3.8 assists in 22 playoff games.

He was drafted by the Warriors with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Poole will look to mesh with forward Kyle Kuzma, French rookie Bilal Coulibaly, and newly acquired guard Tyus Jones.

Check out photos of Jordan Poole in his Wizards uniform below: