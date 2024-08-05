Watch Noah Lyles' 200m final at his old high school in Alexandria on Thursday

article

The City of Alexandria is gearing up to cheer on its hometown hero, Noah Lyles, as he competes in the 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation and Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS), will take place in Lyles' former high school auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1-3:30 p.m.

The watch party will be held to support Lyles, an alum of Alexandria City High School, who recently clinched the gold in the Olympic 100 meters by a razor-thin margin of .005 seconds. Lyles' dramatic victory over Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson was decided in 9.784 seconds, with America’s Fred Kerley taking third place.

Featured article

The Alexandria City Government tweeted, "We're hosting a Noah Lyles 200m Final Watch Party in partnership with the Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation and @ACPSk12 on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1-3:30 p.m. Join us to cheer on @AlexCityTitans alum and Olympian @LylesNoah. RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 6."

ACPS also expressed their excitement on social media, stating, "We are so excited to host a watch party in partnership with the Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation and @AlexandriaVAGov for @AlexCityTitans Alum Noah Lyles as he competes in the 2024 Summer Olympics!

Lyles, known for his incredible speed and competitive spirit, will face fierce competition in the 200m final. Joining him in the eight-man final are top sprinters, including Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley from the U.S., and Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who has the world’s fastest time this year at 9.77 seconds.

Alexandria residents are encouraged to RSVP here by Aug. 6 to join the watch party and cheer on their local champion.