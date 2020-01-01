Washington Redskins officially announce Ron Rivera as team’s new head coach

article

The Washington Redskins have officially announce the hiring of Ron Rivera as team’s new head coach.

"After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.," said Redskins owner Dan Snyder in a statement released by the team. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Rivera coached the Panthers for the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired in December of last year.

Rivera replaces Jay Gruden who was fired after a 0-5 start to the season. Interim coach Bill Callahan went 3-8 the rest of the way.

"While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team," said Rivera in a statement released by the Redskins. "After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work."

Reports of Rivera’s hiring surfaced earlier this week. It is believed Rivera signed a five-year deal .