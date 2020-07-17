Washington Nationals to play 2020 home games at Nationals Park

The Washington Nationals will play their 2020 home games at Nationals Park, officials with the team confirmed to FOX 5.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that it was unclear if the defending World Series champions would open the season at the home field due to D.C.’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, players in teams across the league have adapted to COVID-19 tests, social distancing and wearing masks in the clubhouse.

The season begins next Thursday night with the Nationals hosting the New York Yankees.

