Washington Nationals ‘super fan’ who pledged 7 years ago to grow beard until team won World Series to shave at parade Saturday

To say William "BJ" Treuting is a Washington Nationals 'super fan' is an understatement.

Treuting, a long-time season-ticket holder and supporter of the team, has been growing out his beard for the last seven years, pledging only to cut it if his is favorite team won it all.

Now that the Nats have claimed the 2019 World Series title, Treuting will shave his facial growth at the team's World Series Parade this weekend.

Treuting, who now lives in New Orleans, said he fly to D.C. for the team's home games. After they lost all three, he rushed back to New Orleans to perform what he calls his 'Nats game day rituals.' "It's only weird if it doesn't work," he told FOX 5's Bob Barnard.

After seven years, Treuting said he can't wait to be clean shaven. "It's gone! It's going bye-bye!"