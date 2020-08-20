Washington Nationals highlight Dr. Fauci bobblehead

Washington Nationals superfan and America’s champion against COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has his own bobblehead, the club announced on Wednesday.

Fauci – who has been the administration’s foremost expert on combatting the novel coronavirus – memorably threw out the first pitch at the Nationals’ home opener in July.

The World Series champions announced the bobblehead celebrating the moment with the words “Wear your mask, throw heat.”

You can learn more about the bobblehead via the Nationals' Twitter feed.

