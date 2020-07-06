Washington Nationals cancel Monday morning workout amid COVID-19 concerns

A day after announcing two of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington Nationals have cancelled the team's Monday morning's workout.

Mike Rizzo, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager for the Nationals, said the decision to cancel the workout came after COVID-19 tests results for players and staff members had not yet been delivered.

"Per MLB's protocol, all players and staff were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, July 3rd. Seventy-two hours later, we have yet to receive the results of those tests. We cannot have our players and staff work at risk," Rizzo said in a statement.

"We will not sacrifice the health and safety of our players, staff and their families. Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with Summer Camp. Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, Summer Camp and the 2020 Season are at risk," Rizzo's statement continued.

The team's manager, Dave Martinez shared the news with reporters Sunday, and did not disclose which players tested positive.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down Spring Training in March, but play is expected to resume July 23.

All 30 teams reported to training camp at their home stadiums this week, but some players are choosing to opt out of the resumed season over coronavirus concerns. Those players include Nationals catcher Welington Castillo, pitcher Joe Ross and longtime infielder Ryan Zimmerman.

