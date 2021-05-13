Washington Football Team trimming tryout participants after positive COVID-19 test

The Washington Football Team is trimming the number of participants in its minicamp after a tryout player tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team releases 2021 schedule

The team was having five potential players try out this week, but dismissed them after the positive test.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Team officials say the rookie mini camp will now be limited to 16 players made up of the team’s recent draft picks, an undrafted free agent and five current players.