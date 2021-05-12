Washington Football Team releases 2021 schedule

With stadiums reopening to fans, and in the wake of a promising season that saw the Washington Football Team go to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-2016 season, a lot of fans are looking forward to the 2021 campaign.

On Wednesday night, the Washington Football Team released its 2021 schedule – and they’ll open the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12.

The team’s first division matchup will be the following weekend when the New York Giants visit. That game will also be at home.

The Washington Football Team finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record, and sitting atop the NFC East Division.