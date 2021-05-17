Washington Football Team players come together to help families who lost everything in fire

Washington Football Team players came together today with the community to help families who loss everything after a fire left them homeless.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Several families living in the Chase Heritage Apartments are trying to put their lives back together.

Today Washington Football Team stars Jimmy Moreland and Hall of Famer Darrell Green teamed up with the Catch A Meal organization outside Guildford Elementary School in Sterling to provide much needed items to the families including bedding, dishes and clothing.

READ MORE: Former Washington running back gets 50K petitions for equal treatment for Black players in settlement payout

Many of the children displaced attend Guildford.

We’re told the families were also provided financial help.

Plus the school is creating its first ever pantry that will be available to the students as well.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team releases 2021 schedule

The fire took place on April 30, completely damaging several homes.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue says more than fifty people were displaced from twenty apartment homes.

Advertisement

The Catch A Meal program that hosted today’s giveaway is known for helping families who need it the most, often traumatized by hardships.