Washington Commanders leaders express confidence ahead of regular season

The Brief Washington Commanders leaders expressed confidence amid the end of preseason. Head Coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters shared an update following roster cuts and a loss to the Ravens. Fans remain optimistic ahead of the regular season, which will begin with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.



With the preseason now in the rearview mirror, the Washington Commanders leadership and fans are turning their focus to the upcoming opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

What we know:

Head Coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters addressed the state of the team on Monday. It came after a challenging weekend that included a 41-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens and the trimming of the roster from 90 players down to 53.

Peters referred to the roster-cut period as the "worst weekend of the year," but both leaders expressed optimism about the group moving forward.

Despite injuries and fan concerns over performance, the team’s leaders emphasized that preseason results do not reflect the full picture.

"Obviously fans are passionate, and you love to have passionate fans, and that’s great, but there’s a lot of stuff that we’re doing here that maybe they don’t see," General Manager Adam Peters said. "There’s a lot of things that I’m really excited to see in a couple of weeks."

Head Coach Dan Quinn highlighted several positives from a "productive and tough camp," noting the daily competitions, situational drills, and new long-drive exercises. Quinn also praised the integration of new offensive and defensive systems, the communication from new coordinators, veteran leadership, and the speed of the defensive front seven.

The leaders also shared key personnel updates during Monday’s news conference.

Quinn praised quarterback Jayden Daniels, noting he logged over 500 snaps during training camp, equivalent to roughly half a season's worth of reps.

Center Nick Allegretti returned to practice on Monday, offering a positive sign for an offensive line that has been a point of concern for fans.

Peters stated cornerback Trey Amos was placed on injured reserve, meaning he has to miss the first four games. According to Peters, he might have been ready sooner, but the team elected to take a cautious approach with his recovery.

Peters also noted that the team continues to look for ways to improve. He indicated that the current 53-man roster may not be final.

Fans remain optimistic

What they're saying:

Fan sentiment remains largely optimistic despite minor anxieties over offensive line depth. Supporters expressed strong confidence in the team's trajectory and the health of their core players:

"I look at them. I see improvement every week," said Commanders fan Herbert Hawkins.

"JD's healthy, we're good. We're great," added fan Courtney Lewis, referring to quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Fan Dee Sharp voiced caution regarding the offensive line, rating confidence there at "about 60/40," but remained upbeat overall.

The Commanders will kick off their regular season in two weeks when they take on the Eagles on Sunday.