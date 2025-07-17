Venus Williams makes long-awaited return to the court at Mubadala Citi DC Open

article

Venus Williams is making her highly anticipated comeback to tour-level tennis at the D.C. Open, more than a year after her last match.

The 45-year-old accepted a wildcard into the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi D.C. This marks her first competitive tournament since the Miami Open in March 2024 and her first main draw match since 2023. Williams holds seven Grand Slam singles championships, 14 women’s doubles majors with sister Serena, and four Olympic gold medals.

Fans are ecstatic to see the Grand Slam legend play after her 16-month hiatus, even if a deep run is unlikely. Williams is currently listed as "inactive" on the WTA website and has continued to succeed despite dealing with Sjögren’s syndrome since 2011.

What they're saying:

"There’s something truly special about D.C.—the energy, the fans, the history. This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!" commented Williams, who last competed here in 2022.

The joint ATP 500 (men) and WTA 500 (women) event in D.C. begins July 19. The women’s draw includes 28 singles players. Chairman of the tournament Mark Ein was quick to praise Williams and her legacy, stating that fans are "excited" to see her back on court.