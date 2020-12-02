University of Maryland, George Mason Friday game canceled due to COVID-19 case

For the second time this week, a University of Maryland men’s basketball game has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case.

After their game against Towson was called off due to a Tigers staffer testing positive, George Mason bowed out of their Friday tilt in College Park after a “positive COVID-19 test within the program.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Maryland men’s basketball game against Towson postponed after COVID-19 confirmation

The Patriots’ athletic department declined to specify what position the person – or people – occupy in the program.

The Terrapins next game is slated for Saturday against James Madison in Harrisonburg.

READ MORE: NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness

The game against the Dukes was added to replace the Towson game.

Advertisement

Despite their proximity, Maryland and James Madison have played just once.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In 1987, the Terrapins thwarted the Dukes 90-76 after Derrick Lewis recorded the first triple-double in program history – scoring 29 points, hauling in 23 rebounds, and recording 12 blocks.

Maryland is off to a 3-0 start on the season.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



