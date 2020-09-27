Turnovers sink Washington in Week 3 game at Cleveland

article

A handful of turnovers doomed the Washington Football Team in its Week 3 matchup Sunday at Cleveland, where Washington fell 20-34.

Dwayne Haskins threw three interceptions and Cleveland forced two more turnovers to seal the victory.

Haskins also threw for two touchdowns, including a 2nd touchdown pass late in the third quarter to Dontrelle Inman to give Washington a 20-17 lead.

It was Washington's last score of the game.

The win gives Cleveland its first winning record since 2014.

Washington now stands at 1-2, but remains in the hunt for the division title in yet another historically weak NFC East.

Washington will have to learn how not to beat itself soon.

The team hosts the Super Bowl contending Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

On the injury front, rookie pass rusher Chase Young left the game with a groin injury in the 2nd quarter and it is unclear how much longer he will be out.

The game also presented a historic moment for the NFL.

Sunday's matchup between Washington and the Browns marked the first time two female NFL coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.