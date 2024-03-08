This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Drivers head west for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500

NASCAR heads to the desert this weekend for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 Cup Series in Avondale, Arizona.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday with NASCAR RaceDay on FOX, followed by the Shriners Children’s 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Blaney is one of the favorites to win Sunday, but other drivers are in the mix to claim the title, including Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch.

William Byron won last year’s race at Phoenix Raceway, beating Larson in overtime to win his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race.

Sunday’s event marks the 54th race hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the series’ history.

Phoenix Raceway is 1 mile long and will require drivers to complete 312 laps around the track.

Kevin Harvick has the most wins in track history, which first opened in 1964, with the Cup Series holding its inaugural race in 1988, according to NASCAR.com .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



