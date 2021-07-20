White House welcomes Tampa Bay Bucs to celebrate Super Bowl title

Training camp is just days away, but before that, the reigning Super Bowl champions stopped by the White House on Tuesday morning.

President Joe Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few months after the team made history in February as the first to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium and after the Bolts won their back-to-back Stanley Cup championship.

"We're making a case to start calling Tampa the ‘city of champions,’" the president said.

Biden was accompanied by Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians, noting they were the oldest quarterback and head coach to lead their team to a Super Bowl win.

"There's nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop," he said, adding that Brady has another 20 years to go.

Tuesday will mark the first time since 2017 that a Super Bowl champion team visits the White House.

The Philadelphia Eagles were disinvited back in 2018. The White House decided to cancel the visit after learning a "tiny" number of players planned to attend. The New England Patriots passed up the opportunity in 2019.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t go last year because of the pandemic.

Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers – who topped the Tampa Bay Rays last year – earlier this month.