Should DC be named 'Sports Capital' of the US? New bill seeks designation

A new bill seeks to establish Washington D.C. as the nation's sports capital.

D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie convened a public hearing Thursday morning on Bill 26-119, the Official Sports Capital of the United States Designation Act of 2025.

"As the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., should be recognized as the Official Sports Capital of the United States," said McDuffie. "Sports unite communities, drive tourism, and fuel economic growth. This hearing will bring together leaders working in the District’s sports economy to discuss how we can further enhance our city’s status as a top-tier sports destination."

D.C. United majority owner Jason Levien spoke at the hearing, saying he "believed deeply" in Washington D.C. as the sports capital of the U.S.

