Ovechkin scores first goal in 15 games to lift Capitals to 3-2 win over Blue Jackets in OT

Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal in 15 games with 53 seconds left in overtime on Thursday night to lift the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin's 828th career goal came on a 4-on-3 Capitals power play due to a roughing call against Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins with 2:18 left in the OT period.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 17: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on December 17, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Ima Expand

It was Ovechkin's 26th OT goal, extending his NHL record, and his 125th game-winner overall, second in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr's 135.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves as the Capitals won their third straight. John Carlson had three assists.

Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins had 29 stops for Blue Jackets, who lost after scoring nine goals in beating Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The Caps have points in seven of their last eight games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.