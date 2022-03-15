Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in shootout

article

Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin for almost two decades.

The chants of "Ovi! Ovi!" continued before Islanders captain Anders Lee tied it with a 6-on-5 goal with 1:59 remaining in the third. But fans left happy after Anthony Mantha scored the shootout winner to extend the Capitals’ winning streak to two and make them 5-0-1 in their past six games.

All eyes were on Ovechkin and his attempt to break the tie with Jagr, whose rough tenure with the Capitals from 2001-04 made him unpopular among Washington fans. Ovechkin has had no such issues here, even after his country invaded Ukraine by order of President Vladimir Putin, whom Ovechkin has long supported.

With the focus on his on-ice accomplishments, it came into clear focus that only Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe have scored more NHL goals. Ovechkin needs 35 goals to pass Howe and 128 to break Gretzky’s record — long thought to be unapproachable in modern hockey.

At 36, Ovechkin is three goals away from reaching 40 for the 12th time in his NHL career. That would tie Gretzky for the most 40-goal seasons in history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.