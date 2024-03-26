NFL announces two more streaming-only games for 2024

article

Two more NFL games will be available only on streaming platforms for fans to enjoy this season.

The NFL announced that Peacock (NBCUniversal) has secured the rights to exclusively stream the Week 1 game in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 6.

This historic game in Brazil will be the league’s first-ever regular season game in South America and the first time a game has been played on Friday night of their opening weekend in more than 50 years, according to an NFL release.

The Philadelphia Eagles were the first team announced for the Brazil game, and the NFL will reveal who their opponent is and the kickoff time at a later date.

And later in the season, Amazon’s Prime Video is adding an NFL Wild Card playoff game to their schedule in 2024, marking the second time a postseason game will be available on a streaming service after Peacock aired the AFC Wild Card game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Peacock’s Week 1 matchup in Brazil and the Wild Card playoff game on Prime Video will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the competing teams as well as on mobile devices with NFL+.

