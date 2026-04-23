These NFL Draft prospects have DMV ties

The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Washington Commanders have the seventh overall pick in the draft. Several prospects in this year's draft class have ties to the DMV.



The 2026 NFL Draft starts in just a few hours. All eyes in the football world will be on Pittsburgh as teams vie for the top prospects.

Several of those prospects have ties to the DMV, both natives and playing for local schools.

Here's what you need to know about some of the prospects with ties to our area.

JUMP TO: UMD Prospects | UVA Prospects | DMV Prospects | NFL Draft Details

The Terrapins have two players on NFL.com's list of top prospects — safety Jalen Huskey and tackle Alan Herron.

Jalen Huskey - S, Maryland

Jalen Huskey of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates a win over the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 20, 2025, in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Huskey, a Frederick native, played two seasons with the Terps. He transferred from Bowling Green University to Maryland ahead of the 2024 season. Huskey went to Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg.

In 2025, he was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, snagged four interceptions and recorded 72 tackles. NFL.com has him rated as the 13th-best safety at this year's combine.

Alan Herron - OT, Maryland

Alan Herron of the Maryland Terrapins during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 22, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Herron is a senior from Jamaica, who spent two seasons in College Park. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Division II Shorter University in Georgia. He started all 12 games for the Terps in 2025, earning Honorable Mention for the All-Big Ten team.

Herron was the 16th-ranked tackle at the 2026 NFL Combine.

The University of Virginia also has two potential prospects: running back J'Mari Taylor and edge rusher Mitchell Melton.

J'Mari Taylor - RB, Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor during the ACC Championship game against the Duke Blue Devils on December 6, 2025 (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taylor led the Cavaliers in rushing yards this season with 1,062, scoring 14 rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD.

In his only season with Virginia, he was selected First Team, All-ACC. Prior to UVA, Taylor spent four years at HBCU North Carolina Central University of the FCS.

Taylor was the 13th-ranked running back at the combine.

Mitchell Melton - EDGE, Virginia

Mitchell Melton of the Virginia Cavaliers reads the offense during the 2025 ACC Football Championship against the Duke Blue Devils. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) Expand

Melton spent five seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, before transferring to Virginia ahead of 2025. Melton started all 14 games, recorded five sacks, and led UVA with three forced fumbles.

Melton is a Silver Spring native, according to NFL.com, and went to high school at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Montgomery County.

A handful of prospects in this year's draft class also hail from the DMV, including several top prospects and two members of this year's champion Indiana team.

Mansoor Delane - CB, LSU

Cornerback Mansoor Delane of the Louisiana State Tigers celebrates a pass defense during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Delane is rated as the third-best prospect in the draft by NFL.com. The Silver Spring native attended Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn.

Delane transferred to LSU from Virginia Tech ahead of this season. In 2025, he was a unanimous First Team AP All-American and First Team All-SEC member. He was also one of three finalists for the 2025 Jim Thorpe, the award for the best defensive back in college football.

NFL.com ranked Delane the top cornerback at this year's combine.

Elijah Sarratt - WR, Indiana

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt during the 2026 CFP National Championship game against the University of Miami. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Sarratt is one of two players from the DMV who won a national championship with Indiana this year.

From Stafford, Virginia, Sarratt went to high school at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. He spent one season each at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania and James Madison University, before moving to Indiana for the 2025 season.

Sarratt led the FBS with 15 receiving touchdowns in 2025. In the National Championship game against the University of Miami, Sarratt caught three passes for 28 yards.

Sarratt was ranked as the 11th-best wide receiver at the combine by NFL.com.

Mikail Kamara - EDGE, Indiana

Mikail Kamara of the Indiana Hoosiers blocks a punt from Dylan Joyce of the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

Edge rusher Kamara is a Loudon County native, who attended Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn. Kamara, like Sarratt, transferred to Indiana from James Madison, but Kamara did it ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Kamara was an AP Third Team All-American and led the team in tackles for losses.

Kamara's blocked punt in the National Championship game against Miami was recovered for a Hoosier touchdown.

Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Zakee Wheatley of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a play against the Villanova Wildcats. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Wheatley, a Crofton native, also went to high school at Archbishop Spalding. Wheatley played five seasons with Penn State.

In 2025, Wheatley had 11 takeaways, including six interceptions, and his 16 tackles in the 2025 Orange Bowl are tied for the third most by a Nittany Lion in a bowl game, all-time.

Wheatley was the 17th-ranked safety at the 2026 Combine.

Erick Hunter - LB, Morgan State

Hunter is a Prince George's County native who attended Westlake High School in Waldorf. He spent all five of his college seasons at the HBCU.

In 2025, Hunter was selected to the First Team, All-MEAC, and was a 2025 HBCU Player of the Year finalist.

What's next:

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday night. The Commanders have the seventh overall pick in the draft, two picks behind NFC East rivals the New York Giants.

The draft continues through the weekend, concluding with the seventh round on Saturday, April 25.