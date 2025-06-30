Nationals strike jersey patch sponsorship deal with AARP

Image 1 of 4 ▼

AARP is teaming up with the Washington Nationals.

What we know:

The Nationals and AARP announced on Monday a multi-year agreement, making AARP the inaugural jersey patch sponsor.

The AARP logo will appear on all team jerseys starting on July 1 in the Nationals game against the Detroit Tigers.

"Baseball is more than a game — it’s a tradition that connects us across generations," said AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan. "This community-based partnership with the Nationals, and seeing the AARP logo on the Nationals’ jerseys, are powerful reminders of the memories we create with the people we love, from attending a first game with a parent to building a future with the next generation. We’re proud to team up with the Nationals to celebrate those connections here in Washington and on the road in every community across the country."

The partnership with AARP will also include on-site activations at Nats Park, a dedicated AARP Night and more.

Why you should care:

This is the Nationals first-ever jersey patch sponsor. They had been the only MLB team without a stadium naming rights deal or a jersey patch sponsor.

Now, the Nationals will have potentially millions more in sponsorship money.