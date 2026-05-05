LIV golfer says he’ll never return to PGA Tour amid uncertainty over league’s future

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The Brief LIV golfer Thomas Pieters says he has no interest in returning to the PGA Tour. His comments come as uncertainty grows around LIV Golf’s future and funding. Reports say some players have discussed potential returns, but it may not be easy.



A LIV Golf player says he has no plans to return to the PGA Tour, even as uncertainty surrounds the future of the rival league.

What we know:

Thomas Pieters told Golfweek he is not interested in going back to the PGA Tour, making clear he does not see a return in his future.

Instead, Pieters indicated he would consider other options, including continuing his career outside the PGA Tour if circumstances change.

What they're saying:

In comments reported by Golfweek, Pieters said he would not return to the PGA Tour, signaling a firm stance despite ongoing uncertainty in professional golf.

OutKick also reported Pieters addressed discussions among LIV players about the league’s future and potential next steps.

Big picture view:

Pieters’ comments come as LIV Golf faces ongoing questions about its long-term outlook, including funding and the structure of the league beyond the next few seasons.

According to Golfweek, those uncertainties have led to speculation about whether some players could eventually seek a return to the PGA Tour.

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What's next:

It remains unclear how the divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will evolve, or what options players may have moving forward.

For now, Pieters’ stance suggests at least some LIV players are not considering a return.