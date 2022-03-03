Leesburg man arrested in Dubai, charged with killing Ashburn woman in 2021

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Leesburg man wanted in connection with the December 2021 homicide of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode.

After fleeing the United States, Furqan Syed, 40, was apprehended in Dubai by the Dubai Police Department and INTERPOL UAE and was returned to the United States on March 3, 2022.

Through a coordinated effort with the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Police, and detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Syed was captured after a near three-month search.

Syed is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond on charges of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified Syed as a suspect in the December 30, 2021 homicide and determined there was a connection between him and the victim.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially called to the home in the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area shortly before 8:30 p.m. on December 30, where a family member found the victim unresponsive inside the residence.

The victim was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.

Abdul Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was arrested on January 21 and charged with accessory before the fact to first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder after the investigation revealed he drove the suspect, Syed, to and from the victim’s home on the night of the homicide.

Syed fled the country on January 3, 2022