Expand / Collapse search

Jeff Bezos will not bid on Commanders: reports

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington Commanders
FOX 5 DC

Commanders sale discussed at NFL owners meeting

Radio Arlington's Brandy Simms joins the DMV Zone to share the latest from the NFL owners meeting as the sale of the Washington Commanders continues to be discussed.

WASHINGTON - Jeff Bezos will not be the next owner of the Washington Commanders

According to a report from Front Office Sports senior reporter A.J. Perez, the Amazon founder and Washington Post owner will not submit a bid for the team. 

Earlier this year, Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly said he would not reject a Bezos bid. As FOX 5 has previously reported, the Snyders are reportedly asking for $6 billion from anyone looking to take over the franchise. 

In February, The Washington Post reported that Bezos hired an investment firm to evaluate a possible bid for the Commanders.

The publication said Bezos sought the services of Allen & Company — a New York-based firm prominent in transactions involving professional sports franchises.

According to two people with knowledge of the situation, at the end of March, a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales submitted a fully financed bid for the Commanders.

Related

Washington Commanders bid submitted by group led by Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales: AP sources
article

Washington Commanders bid submitted by group led by Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales: AP sources

The Harris/Rales group submitted the bid at Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. Harris owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Rales is a billionaire who grew up in Maryland and founded the Glenstone Museum.

The Harris/Rales group, which includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, is one of multiple suitors interested in purchasing the Commanders. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also have been in the running.