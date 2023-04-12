Jeff Bezos will not bid on Commanders: reports

Jeff Bezos will not be the next owner of the Washington Commanders.

According to a report from Front Office Sports senior reporter A.J. Perez, the Amazon founder and Washington Post owner will not submit a bid for the team.

Earlier this year, Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly said he would not reject a Bezos bid. As FOX 5 has previously reported, the Snyders are reportedly asking for $6 billion from anyone looking to take over the franchise.

In February, The Washington Post reported that Bezos hired an investment firm to evaluate a possible bid for the Commanders.

The publication said Bezos sought the services of Allen & Company — a New York-based firm prominent in transactions involving professional sports franchises.

According to two people with knowledge of the situation, at the end of March, a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales submitted a fully financed bid for the Commanders.

The Harris/Rales group, which includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, is one of multiple suitors interested in purchasing the Commanders. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also have been in the running.