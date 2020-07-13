Here's a look at what Washington's NFL team might change its name to, according to patent reports
WASHINGTON - Washington's NFL team confirmed on Monday that they are retiring the famous – if controversial – nickname and logo for one of pro football’s most stories franchises.
But that begs the question – what will their new name be?
The team announced last week that it is conducting a “thorough review” of its nickname – prompting a whirlwind of rumors regarding a new one.
One possible nickname that has figured prominently amid the rumors is Red Wolves – and, in fact, Pro Football Inc. filed for the name Washington Red Wolves on July 8.
“XSkins” was also among their filings.
A Reddit thread pitching the name Red Tails garnered quite a bit of traction in June and, on July 9, an attorney representing Washington's team filed for the trademarks Washington Redtails on July 9.
The same attorney filed for the trademark the Washington Warriors on Dec. 19.