Georgetown men’s basketball point guard, forward, no longer on team

article

Georgetown’s starting point guard and a forward are no longer on the men’s basketball team “effective immediately."

The school published a statement on the Hoyas' website on Monday evening saying:

"Georgetown University men's basketball players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season, Head Coach Patrick Ewing announced today."

The school declined to explain why they are no longer on the team. FOX 5 has reached out to school officials for an explanation.

Akinjo appeared in seven games this season, averaging 13.4 points per game and tallied 31 assists.

LeBlanc appeared in six games this season, averaging 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Neither Akinjo nor LeBlanc were listed on Georgetown’s roster around 8:15 p.m.