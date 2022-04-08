GambetDC pays the District $500,000 over Super Bowl glitch

The D.C. Lottery has received a whopping $500,000 in compensation after its sports betting app malfunctioned on Super Bowl Sunday.

During the Office of Lottery and Gaming's recent budget oversight hearing, Executive Director Frank Suarez revealed the matter was settled for the amount, which he said covered lost bets, marketing money spent, and reputation damage.

The funds come from lottery operator company Intralot and D.C.'s sports-betting app GambetDC.

The Lottery previously told FOX 5 the issue was caused by the app’s vendor, Intralot, not doing an update with Apple, which meant customers couldn’t place bets.

On the night of the NFL's biggest game, the D.C. Lottery emailed users apologizing for the glitch, encouraging users to download the newest app update.

The Lottery said all Android users were able to do mobile betting, and D.C.’s in-person kiosks were working on Super Bowl Sunday.

During the hearing, Suarez also mentioned that GambetDC had its highest-earning month in March raking in $6.2 million worth of bets. He also said that GamebetDC has been added to 38 new retailers around the District in the last six months and that app's payout percentage has increased to 90% to be more competitive with other apps and neighboring states.