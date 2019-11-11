Expand / Collapse search

FOX Sports honors military members with special community event

Published 
Military
FOX TV Digital Team

FOX Sports honors military members, veterans

FOX Sports honored the men and women serving in the U.S. military with a special community and sports event over the weekend.

LOS ANGELES - FOX Sports honored the men and women serving in the U.S. military with a special community and sports event over the weekend.

Members of the FOX NFL SUNDAY team – Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer – headed out to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

They visited more than 1,000 cadets who attended pregame festivities and were part of a two-hour special live program that honored the military.

Veterans and active duty military members were also given behind-the-scenes access to FOX Sports’ studios in New York and Los Angeles, where they were live-audience guests for all of FS1’s studio shows. They also met many of the FOX Sports on-air personalities.

“The freedoms that we enjoy on a day-to-day basis, and they give so much back that that it’s just right for them to come out and see our show live to let them know it’s just a small token of what FS1 and ‘Undisputed’ can do to let them know their services are not forgotten,” host Shannon Sharpe said.