FOX Bet Super 6 World Series Game 6: Win $25,000 of Big Papi's money free

The Carlton Fisk homer in 1975 that forced the Red Sox - Reds series to a Game 7. David Freese’s blast to send the Cardinals to Game 7 back in 2011 against the Rangers . Kirby Puckett’s "We’ll see you tomorrow night" homer in 1991 for the Twins against the Braves . Bill Buckner in 1986.

In the annals of World Series history, these are the moments that raise the hair on the back of the arm to stand fully at attention.

Tuesday night is another chance for one of those magical moments that only October and early November can provide.

On Sunday, the Houston Astros rallied back from what appeared to be the knockout punch — Adam Duvall ’s first inning grand slam — to win Game 5 and send the 2021 Fall Classic back to Texas with a 9-5 win. That means the Atlanta Braves are still on the brink of their first World Series title since 1995 and will send Max Fried to the mound to try to duplicate Tom Glavine’s masterpiece that took home that title. The Astros will counter with Luis Garcia , whose last start of the ALCS was solid but has struggled through his other three post-season outings.

To help you cash in, here are the questions for Game 6 amid a potential historic night in Houston, as well as some quick thoughts and predictions on each.

How many hits will Jose Altuve have in the game?

0, 1, 2, 3-plus

Game 6 will mark Altuve’s 79th postseason game — roughly half a season of playoff games played in his career. He has recorded a hit in 55 of the previous 78, at least two hits in 28 of them and three hits in eight more.

In other words, he’s going to get on base, most likely, and potentially multiple times.

Prediction: 2 hits

Which team will throw the most strikeouts and how many will they have?

Braves, Astros or tie, with ranges from 1 to 14-plus

The Braves' bullpen did force nine strikeouts out of the Astros hitters on Sunday night, while Houston’s staff coaxed seven. For baseball in 2021, that’s not a lot, however.

With the stakes ratcheted up on Tuesday night, expect more swings and misses.

Prediction: Braves, 9-12

Which team will have the most hits and how many will they have?

Braves, Astros or tie, with ranges from 1 to 13-plus

The story of the night on Sunday was the Astros bats waking up from their series-long slumber to connect for 12 hits. Houston did the same thing against the Red Sox, having two or three games where you wondered where the offense was, then exploding and taking the series.

Back at home, the Astros could be feeling it.

Prediction: Astros, 9-12

Which team will have the most extra base hits and how many will they have?

Braves, Astros Tie with ranges from 1 to 4-plus

Remember that in Houston, the possibilities for doubles and triples goes down significantly with tighter dimensions at play than in Atlanta’s Truist Park.

However, the homer factor on Tuesday night could be off-the-charts.

Prediction: Astros, 4-plus

Which team will score the most runs and how many will they score?

Braves, Astros or tie, with ranges from 1 to 6-plus

It feels as if the bats have finally woken up in this series. Say what you want about the Houston lineup — it produced the most runs in the sport during the regular season, and it can hit just about any pitching.

Tonight will be another example of that.

Prediction: Astros, 6-plus

Which team will win and by how many runs?

Braves or Astros, with ranges from 1 to 6-plus

There’s only one thing better than a Game 6. That’s a Game 7. So let's all root for one.

Get ready for a fun Wednesday night, everyone.

Prediction: Astros by 3 runs

